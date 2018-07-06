Clear

Doctors hopeful procedure never before performed in Wisconsin will cure man of cancer

Doctors are hopeful a procedure that had never been performed in Wisconsin before will lead to a Sheboygan man being ...

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 8:58 AM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 8:58 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Doctors are hopeful a procedure that had never been performed in Wisconsin before will lead to a Sheboygan man being cured of cancer.

Scroll for more content...

Anthony Scherg became the first person in the state to receive a liver transplant and have part of his pancreas removed at the same time.

He spent 11 hours on an operating table in April while Dr. Ajay Sahajpal, the transplant director at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center, worked.

Scherg had advanced cholangiocarcinoma, a rare cancer of the bile duct.

The bile duct is a tube that connects several organs including the liver, pancreas, and gallbladder.

"[Anthony's] whole tree system is diseased, so the whole tree system had to come out," Sahajpal said.

Sahajpal says the double surgery has only been done about 100 times worldwide.

"He's a tough guy, and he tolerated it," Sahajpal said. "A lot of people wouldn't tolerate both operations because they're two of the biggest operations you can do on somebody."

The doctor says without the procedure, Scherg would've had about nine months to live.

Scherg was left in the dark about his role in Wisconsin medical history. In hindsight, he says it was probably better no one told him."

"If I'm going to have surgery like this, I guess it's worth being the first one," he said. "You start thinking about that and it's kind of amazing."

Sahajpal says Scherg's chances of being cured are 50 percent.

There have been some complications, and Scherg has been in and out of the hospital, but he has hope.

"It's unbelievable how many people step up to the plate to help out," Scherg said.

He will continue with chemotherapy as he comes up on the one-year anniversary of his diagnosis.

Scherg wants his experience to inspire others who have similar forms of cancer.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 84°
Very nice weekend on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flags at Center City Apartments

Image

TH Rex beat Quincy

Image

Wait..a cold front? Kevin explains

Image

Keeping trees healthy

Image

The proposed food and beverage tax

Image

City council votes to approve ordinance change

Image

Hey Kevin!

Image

Your Duke bills will soon go down

Image

Lifeflight makes a stop at Ivy Tech

Image

Activities trailer at the parks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries