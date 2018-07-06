Clear

Wife killed during boat fire in Bahamas while celebrating wedding anniversary

A Cherokee County community will soon gather to pay tribute to a local school leader who was killed in a boat explosi...

Posted: Jul. 5, 2018 4:51 PM
Updated: Jul. 5, 2018 4:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Cherokee County community will soon gather to pay tribute to a local school leader who was killed in a boat explosion while on vacation.

Scroll for more content...

A tour boat in the Bahamas engulfed in flames sending a thick plume of dark smoke into the sky over the weekend.

Maleka Johnson was killed and her husband, Tiran, was critically injured.

For Melvin Grimes of Tennessee, the death of Maleka is personal and painful but he he is trying to stay positive with his faith.

"Maleka would be, I guess what I call a shooting star. She had a life that kind of stayed straight on the course and it was a life that brought a lot of joy and a lot of support and love into the lives of others," said Grimes.

He said he just couldn't believe the heart-breaking news about his daughter.

"In those waiting moments, I actually didn't reach out for anyone in hopes of course that the information that I was getting was not correct," said Grimes.

Maleka grew up in Tennessee. she and her husband Tiran were in the Bahamas celebrating their 15 years of marriage. Maleka's aunt Denise says Tyran was also on that boat when it went up in flames.

"Tiran has severe injuries to his legs. And he can't get to his son and Maleka's first words would have been 'take care of my son," said Denise.

During the vacation, their 12-year-old son Cameron, a rising 7th grader at Mill Creek Middle School was in Tennessee with family. Now family members are just trying to comfort and console him.

"The village surrounds him and whereas we can't fill the void, we can make sure that the memories are there, that the joy is there, and he's able to do everything that his mom would want him to do," said Melvin.

Friends have raised more than 40-thousand dollars for a GoFundMe account.

There will be a vigil at the tennis courts of the the Lakestone subdivision at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 86°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 84°
Very nice weekend on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flags at Center City Apartments

Image

TH Rex beat Quincy

Image

Wait..a cold front? Kevin explains

Image

Keeping trees healthy

Image

The proposed food and beverage tax

Image

City council votes to approve ordinance change

Image

Hey Kevin!

Image

Your Duke bills will soon go down

Image

Lifeflight makes a stop at Ivy Tech

Image

Activities trailer at the parks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries