1 dead, multiple injured after branch falls at courthouse

Posted: Jul. 5, 2018 6:38 PM
Updated: Jul. 5, 2018 6:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One person is dead, and at least five other people were taken to the hospital, after a tree branch fell on them as they watched fireworks at the Rock Island County Courthouse.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 3rd. Witnesses said dozens of people were sitting underneath the oak tree when the branch fell and many people moved out of the way.

One person said people tried to lift the tree up after it fell to free people trapped underneath.

Witnesses on the scene said the tree came down without any warning and several dozen people were sitting beneath it. Some witnesses said they mistook it for fireworks.

Several people were taken on gurneys, and crews covered up parts of the tree with white sheets.

On Wednesday morning, the front lawn of the courthouse was roped off with caution tape.

