Miles Teller cast in 'Top Gun' sequel

Miles Teller reacted to the news that he will star in the forthcoming film "Top Gun: Maverick" on Twitter.

Posted: Jul. 4, 2018 12:12 PM
Updated: Jul. 4, 2018 12:21 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The "Top Gun" sequel just got a little more interesting.

With a retweet of a report from Variety, Miles Teller appeared to confirm the news he will star as the son of Anthony Edward's character in the forthcoming film "Top Gun: Maverick."

"I feel the need..." Teller's tweet read.

The 1986 original starred Tom Cruise as Navy pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. "Top Gun" fans have been thrilled since news broke that a sequel was on its way.

Related: Tom Cruise teases 'Top Gun' sequel

Edwards played Nick "Goose" Bradshaw, a co-pilot and best friend of Mitchell, who dies in the original film.

The plot for the sequel hasn't been released, but there has been speculation that it will center on Mitchell mentoring younger pilots.

In October, director Joseph Kosinski told ComingSoon.net, "The Navy is very different now than it was in 1986."

"Back then, they hadn't been in any war for 15 or 20 years at that point," he said. "The tone of that movie and what those guys were doing was very different. Now, here in 2017, the Navy's been at war for 20 years. It's just a different world now, so you can't remake the first movie."

According to Kosinski, the sequel has to "adapt."

"That being said, I certainly want to recreate the experience of that movie, which gives you a front-seat into the world of Naval aviation and what it's like to be in a fighter jet," he said. "The approach is going to be appropriate for the times we live in."

According to Variety, Teller's character will be a protege of Cruise's character.

"Top Gun: Maverick" is set for release in July 2019.

