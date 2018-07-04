Clear

Boy Saves Family From House Fire

A 9-year-old boy is being hailed a hero for saving his family from a fire that engulfed their home.The fire br...

Posted: Jul. 4, 2018 12:04 PM
Updated: Jul. 4, 2018 12:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 9-year-old boy is being hailed a hero for saving his family from a fire that engulfed their home.

Scroll for more content...

The fire broke out on Monday around 3 in the afternoon on the 300 block of Laurellen Road in Marysville.

One moment a mother was home taking care of her 4 kids-two of them foster kids. The next minute, they have no home to return to.

But if it wasn't for the quick thinking of her 9-year-old son, Luke, the outcome could have been much worse.

"If it wasn't for him, it wouldn't have turned out as well as it did," said Luke's uncle Butch Gregory.

It's a heartbreaking sight for Gregory seeing his family home destroyed. Gregory was renting the home to his niece and lives next door.

"The front porch was on fire, the side of the house was on fire, the flames were just shooting up and going into the attic," he said.

Nine-year-old Luke just happened to go outside in time to spot the fire on top of his home and sprinted into action.

"He saw the flames, turned around and went right back in and told his mother the house was on fire.

Luke's mother, his 5-year-old brother and two infant siblings were in the family room at the time. They had no idea that flames were surrounding the home on the outside. Luke quickly called 9-1-1, grabbed his infant sister, while his mom grabbed the other 2 kids and ran out.

"He made a huge difference. He's a hero for telling his family to get out," said Tony Cuppoletti with Marysville Fire.

The fire department quickly got the upper hand of the fire, but the house is a loss. Crews were able to save some valuable possessions for the family.

And Luke's quick thinking is getting him a lot of praise.

"I asked him how he knew what to do, and he said that's what they taught him in 1st grade-to take the little ones out and go in the opposite way of the fire," said Gregory.

Mom and all 4 kids escaped unharmed leaving some precious valuables behind that Gregory says can be easily replaced.

What is the first thing he wants to get for Luke?

"Anything he wants," said Gregory.

It's unclear how the fire started. Marysville Fire says the cause is under investigation.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 103°
Zionsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Dangerous Heat! Holiday Forecast!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Indiana church puts Jesus, Mary and Joseph in cage to protest ICE detentions

Image

4th of July celebrations

Image

4th of July Fun in Downtown Terre Haute

Image

A Heat advisory is in effect for the entire News 10 viewing area.

Image

Changes to the dance ordinance?

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Care With a Bear

Image

New CEO for Boys and Girls Club

Image

Clay County Food Program needs help

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system