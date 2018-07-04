Teens in sexual assault case get plea deal

Breaking developments in the Bixby sexual assault case. 2 Works for You is the only station with a copy of the plea deal that sources tell us was offered in January to the four former high school football players accused of raping a teammate at the former superintendent's home.

Plus, a copy of the punishment handed down by Bixby Public School officials just days after the school received allegations of the incident.

"We will fight to get the truth out," defense attorney Clark Brewster said.

The story continues to unravel.

"The headlines would read investigation into the Bixby football rape incident," Brewster said. "There was no rape."

A credible source gave 2 Works for You investigator Katie Wisely a copy of never before seen documents.

"We're a good community and we've got good people involved and we've got some bad people involved," Bixby parent Michael Smith said.

The alleged incident happened on September 27, 2017. An affidavit says Isiah Laking, William Thomas, Colten Cable and Joe Wood reportedly assaulted a teammate with a pool cue at a team dinner at former superintendent Dr. Kyle Wood's house. He immediately resigned after it made headlines.

In an affidavit, the school was made aware of the incident on October 26, 2017. Three days later, a consequence was handed down from the school to the four football players. There were five ramifications: give a sincere apology, five days of physical conditioning after practice, removal form two football games, five hours of community service and a personal pledge that all instances of harassment including teasing, bullying, victimizing and physical assault of the victim or any other football teammate be immediately reported to administration.

A police report was then filed November 9.

"We all want the truth and we want justice," Smith said. "At the end of the day, we want mercy as well if that's something that can be given."

Two months after the police report was filed, a plea deal was offered on January 30, 2018. There were eight stipulations.

First, instead of filing a criminal felony, the state would file a juvenile petition alleging the offense of Rape in the Second Degree by Instrumentation Second, the state wouldn't request an in custody adjudication. Plus, all four teens would be placed on juvenile supervision, receive a psychological evaluation from a mutually agreeable source, follow the recommendations outlined in the psychological evaluation, not object to extending supervision past their 18th birthday and agree to testify truthfully if called as a witness in a related matter.

"This has been a life-changing event already," defense attorney Paul DeMuro said.

Now, the next preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 24 and July 25.

Until then, the community of Bixby is following developments along the way.

"At the end of the day, you have to let time teach," Smith said.