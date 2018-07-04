Clear

Justin Timberlake drops surprise summer song

Singer Justin Timberlake dropped a groovy new tune titled "SoulMate," the first single since his fifth studio album, "Man of the Woods."

Posted: Jul. 4, 2018 12:12 PM
Updated: Jul. 4, 2018 12:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Get ready to add this song to your summer 2018 playlist.

Justin Timberlake has dropped a groovy new tune titled, "SoulMate," and according to the song's first lyric, "Summer starts now."

This is Timberlake's first single since his fifth studio album, "Man of the Woods" and marks a return to his pop roots.

Some of the upbeat and catchy lyrics include, "I love your heartbeat givin' me rhythm/And I can feel your frequency, so unique/In other words, such a freak, set me free."

Timberlake wrote in an Instagram post that the song came together quickly over the past week, "Bahama Sessions -- "SoulMate", written: June 26th, final mix: July 3rd."

