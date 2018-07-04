Sheriff's deputy passes away after falling ill on duty

A Bartow County Sheriff's deputy has passed away after becoming sick while on-duty on June 30.

Deputy Jennifer Dawn New, 42, of Cartersville was working at the Bartow County Detention Center when she became sick. She was taken to an area hospital where she later passed away.

It is unclear how she became sick. New, who began working for the sheriff's office in March of 2016, was a mother of three children.

Family will received friends on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Owen Funeral Home in Cartersville. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at the Church at Liberty Square in Cartersville and she'll be laid to rest at Clay Hill Baptist Church in Somerset, Kentucky at 3:30 p.m.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.