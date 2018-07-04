Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Pair High On Bath Salts Fire Shots at Fireflies Mistaken for 'Alien Lasers'

A man and woman, who state police believe were high on bath salts, fired shots into the sky to chase away "alien lase...

Posted: Jul. 4, 2018 12:07 PM
Updated: Jul. 4, 2018 12:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man and woman, who state police believe were high on bath salts, fired shots into the sky to chase away "alien lasers" in Clinton County.

Scroll for more content...

Troopers say just after midnight on Saturday, Jesse Shields fired a handgun at the "lasers."

The lasers, as it turns out, were actually fireflies.

Shields and Katherine McCloskey, fearing they were being chased, ran to a nearby home.

Someone inside called 911.

The duo then ran to a neighboring home where the homeowner got the gun from them.

Shields asked that homeowner if he could take a shower to, quote, "get the goo off him that was burning his skin."

Troopers showed up and arrested Shields and McCloskey.

The pair from Mill Hall are locked up in Clinton County.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 103°
Zionsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Dangerous Heat! Holiday Forecast!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Indiana church puts Jesus, Mary and Joseph in cage to protest ICE detentions

Image

4th of July celebrations

Image

4th of July Fun in Downtown Terre Haute

Image

A Heat advisory is in effect for the entire News 10 viewing area.

Image

Changes to the dance ordinance?

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Care With a Bear

Image

New CEO for Boys and Girls Club

Image

Clay County Food Program needs help

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system