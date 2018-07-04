Teen girl found safe after nearly two years

A teen who has been missing for nearly two years has been found safe, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. She reportedly contacted U.S. Marshals and returned voluntarily.

Caprice Schlageter, 18, was originally reported missing to the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office in 2016 when she was 16 years old, according to a news release from U.S. Marshals. Authorities said she left her residence near Andover and never returned.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office said it followed up on several reported sightings of Caprice, but deputies were never able to find her.

U.S. Marshals joined the search for Caprice in June 2018. The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office asked for help after not receiving any reported sightings for some time. Deputies said they were concerned for her safety.

After news spread in June of Caprice's missing status, U.S. Marshals said they received several credible tips. As Marshals and Ashtabula County deputies began investigating the tips, Caprice contacted US Marshals and said she wanted to return home, according to authorities.

On July 3, Caprice voluntarily returned and met with U.S. Marshals Service investigators at the Ashtabula County Juvenile Detention Center, officials said.

US Marshals said the missing person's case has been closed, but investigators continue to determine where she has been and what she has been doing for the last two years.