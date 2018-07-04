Clear
100+ homemade pillowcases donated to children at hospital

A special gift for more than a hundred children was donated to patients at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital on T...

Posted: Jul. 4, 2018 12:07 PM
Updated: Jul. 4, 2018 12:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A special gift for more than a hundred children was donated to patients at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital on Tuesday.

The Grand Rapids North Kiwanis Club members, their families and kids made over 100 pillowcases with a variety of different types of designs and colors.

"It feels like, I can't really describe it," said patient Skyy Figgins, 15, of Kalamazoo, who is receiving care at the hospital for cerebral palsy. "I was like oh my gosh, it was like I would probably be here for two hours or something [picking out a pillowcase]."

Figgins found a pillowcase she loved that had a very cool 'owl' print.

"I picked it because it matches the owl I got in the gift shop and the blanket I made in therapy," said Figgins. "I love the colors so much."

The kids that helped make the pillowcases said it was as blast, especially knowing they're helping other children.

"I like doing things with my mom and helping other kids with my mom was really fun," said 12-year-old Maddie Pastoor of Grand Rapids. "We just worked on them in the afternoons, on weekends and during the day and finished them up from there."

It's not just pillowcases the Kiwanis Club donates to the hospital; they provide regular donations. In 2016, the club donated more than $60,000 to support the child life specialist position at Mary Free Bed, bringing play and fun into a patient's stay, a service not covered by insurance.

"Our Kiwanis Club, and Kiwanis Club in general has been a big part of Mary Free Bed for years," said Linda Paige, Secretary of the Grand Rapids North Kiwanis Club.

Figgins said she will never forget all the love she's received at Mary Free Bed.

"It feels like a second home to me because the people are so nice," said Figgins.

