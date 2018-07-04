Clear
10-year-old Boy Hides from Burglar, Calls 911

A quick-thinking 10-year-old boy helped police nab a burglar inside his home in Clinton County.Jude Mackenzie ...

Posted: Jul. 4, 2018 12:07 PM
Updated: Jul. 4, 2018 12:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A quick-thinking 10-year-old boy helped police nab a burglar inside his home in Clinton County.

Jude Mackenzie told us he wasn't really scared. Instead, when he saw the intruder, he stayed calm, hid, and called police.

"It's my worst nightmare to have someone break into my house and I don't even hear it."

But that's what happened to Kelsa Mackenzie and her family in Lock Haven.

According to investigators, late Sunday night there was a break-in. Everyone was upstairs in bed expect 10-year-old Jude.

"I was watching YouTube on my TV and I just heard somebody slam the door," Jude recalled.

Jude expected to see his sister who was coming home from a friend's house. Instead, he saw Allen Hurneman, 43, rummaging through the kitchen.

"When he got into the kitchen light, I saw him and I just took off running."

Jude ran into the living room where he slid under the couch and called 911.

Police came within minutes and arrested Hurneman.

That's when Jude went upstairs to wake his mom and dad. The couple had their air conditioning on and slept through the break-in.

"We kind of were like, 'Jude, are you kidding? Did you have a bad dream?' He's like, 'No, the police are here.' So, we come downstairs, we watch police taking him over to the car and that's when we were like, 'this is real,'" Kelsa Mackenzie said.

Kelsa says the burglar first went through her SUV. She says she thinks he went inside because he was looking for the keys.

Worry quickly became relief for older sister Kandyce who says she's proud of her brother's quick decision to call police

"I was really scared. I'll admit it I was scared," Kandyce Serafini said. "That awesome especially for being a 10 year old. Normally, 10 year olds wouldn't do that."

"I'm the proudest mom right now I am. I will boast I am the proudest mom right now," Kelsa said.

Jude said he was working off instinct when he called police but he knew what to do because he watches a lot of "Chicago PD" and army movies.

As for Hurneman, he has been charged with burglary and criminal trespass. He is in the Clinton County Prison.

