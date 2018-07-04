Dog care company to launch ice cream for dogs

Summertime just got a little cooler for your furry friends!
PawStroll, a Detroit-based professional dog service company, will now offer ice cream for dogs.
The sweet snacks are a part of PawStroll's new line of non-GMO ice cream products made for dogs with all-natural ingredients. Treats include ice cream cups, ice cream sandwiches, ice cream cookie sandwiches and ice cream cakes.
PawStroll's test kitchen has created four initial ice cream flavors: peanut butter, peanut butter and bacon, PB&J and chocolate chip.
Prices:
Ice cream cups
4-ounce cup - $3.50
4-pack - $13.00
Ice cream sandwiches
Per sandwich - $2.00
4-pack - $7.50
Ice cream cakes
Prices vary
On July 13, the sweet dog treats will be available online and at these two retail shops:
Bow Wow Baketique, 20207 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe, MI
Cass Corridog, 4240 Cass Ave, #110, Detroit, MI
The PawTreats are made right here in Detroit.
