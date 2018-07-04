PETA to erect billboard honoring chicken deaths

An animal rights organization says it will erect a billboard to honor the chickens who died near Battle Ground, Washington last week.

The animals died when a semi-truck attempted an illegal U-turn, tipping over and spilling the chickens across the road, law enforcement said.

The billboard will be placed by the crash site and encourage people to "go vegan", People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said.

The ad will show a chicken's face next to the words "I'm ME, Not MEAT. See the Individual. Go Vegan."

The Foster Farms truck was hauling more than 5,000 chickens when the driver crashed on state route 502 at 29th Avenue north of Clark County, according to Washington State Patrol.

The driver, who was new to the route and headed to a nearby Foster Farms plant, was not hurt.

Many of the chickens were dead, but some were still alive, WSP said.

PETA said in a statement Monday the crash "left countless birds dead or mangled."

The nonprofit organization said they hope the billboard will remind motorists that they can help prevent future chicken deaths by keeping "smart, sensitive chickens off the road" by going vegan.