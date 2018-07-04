Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

PETA to erect billboard honoring chicken deaths

An animal rights organization says it will erect a billboard to honor the chickens who died near Battle Ground, Washi...

Posted: Jul. 4, 2018 12:07 PM
Updated: Jul. 4, 2018 12:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An animal rights organization says it will erect a billboard to honor the chickens who died near Battle Ground, Washington last week.

Scroll for more content...

The animals died when a semi-truck attempted an illegal U-turn, tipping over and spilling the chickens across the road, law enforcement said.

The billboard will be placed by the crash site and encourage people to "go vegan", People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said.

The ad will show a chicken's face next to the words "I'm ME, Not MEAT. See the Individual. Go Vegan."

The Foster Farms truck was hauling more than 5,000 chickens when the driver crashed on state route 502 at 29th Avenue north of Clark County, according to Washington State Patrol.

The driver, who was new to the route and headed to a nearby Foster Farms plant, was not hurt.

Many of the chickens were dead, but some were still alive, WSP said.

PETA said in a statement Monday the crash "left countless birds dead or mangled."

The nonprofit organization said they hope the billboard will remind motorists that they can help prevent future chicken deaths by keeping "smart, sensitive chickens off the road" by going vegan.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 103°
Zionsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Dangerous Heat! Holiday Forecast!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Indiana church puts Jesus, Mary and Joseph in cage to protest ICE detentions

Image

4th of July celebrations

Image

4th of July Fun in Downtown Terre Haute

Image

A Heat advisory is in effect for the entire News 10 viewing area.

Image

Changes to the dance ordinance?

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Care With a Bear

Image

New CEO for Boys and Girls Club

Image

Clay County Food Program needs help

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system