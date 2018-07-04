Clear
Police search for man after woman shot, thrown from vehicle

Officers with the Fuquay-Varina Police Department are looking for a man they say shot a woman in the leg and threw he...

Posted: Jul. 4, 2018 12:08 PM
Updated: Jul. 4, 2018 12:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Officers with the Fuquay-Varina Police Department are looking for a man they say shot a woman in the leg and threw her from a vehicle Monday evening.

According to a tweet from the police department, officers are looking for Rayshone McNeil, who is believed to be in a black BMW with North Carolina tag PFF5192.

On Tuesday, officials located McNeil's car, but he remains on the loose.

Authorities said McNeil shot his girlfriend in the leg and threw her from a vehicle near Walapai and Sippihaw Oaks Drives just before 6 p.m.

Anyone with information about the incident, or the whereabouts of McNeil, is asked to call police at 919-552-3191.

