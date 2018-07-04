Sen. Menendez weighs in on Trump prank call

Scroll for more content...

Sen. Bob Menendez said he hopes the White House will "dramatically change their protocol" after a prank call from a comedian impersonating the senator got through to President Donald Trump, who called the prankster back from Air Force One.

Podcast host John Melendez, better known as "Stuttering John," pretended to be the Democratic senator from New Jersey last week by calling the White House and asking to speak to the President. Shortly after, the President returned his call.

In an interview with CNN's Erica Hill on "Newsroom" Tuesday morning, Menendez responded to questions about the prank call with concerns about White House security.

"Well it's concerning to me that the most powerful man in the world, the President of the United States, could have a shock-jock comedian get through to him and speak to him on Air Force one," Menendez said. "The reality is while it may have been a joke to him, the subject matter they are talking about is very serious, the dividing of children from their parents, the Supreme Court nominee who will make a generational difference in the court, against the interests of affordable health care, against the interest of reproductive rights."

Menendez, the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations committee, also discussed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's upcoming trip to North Korea later this week.

"I hope he can actually get a clear definition that is agreed to as to what denuclearization for us is, as well as for the North Koreans, and secondly a plan forward," Menendez said.

Menendez also mentioned he was introducing bipartisan legislation for Senate oversight of the denuclearization process.