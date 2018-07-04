Mother, daughters shaken after lightning bolt strikes car

A bolt of lightning struck a moving car during Sunday's storms, leaving a mom and her two children shaken.

Scroll for more content...

"I'm lucky and happy I'm here," said Dedra McClenahan, who was driving the car along Rt. 13 just east of New Athens, IL.

McClenahan said she had no idea lightning could strike a car. The bolt hit near the top of the windshield.

"Super bright, super loud," is how McClenahan described the strike. "When the lightning hit my car shut off and I just went over to the right."

McClenahan says she was taken the hospital to be checked out for tingling in her arm. Her two daughters were unhurt.

Despite myths about tires, experts say car strikes can happen and the metal around the vehicle actually offers protection to those inside.