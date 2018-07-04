Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mother, daughters shaken after lightning bolt strikes car

A bolt of lightning struck a moving car during Sunday's storms, leaving a mom and her two children shaken."I'm...

Posted: Jul. 4, 2018 12:09 PM
Updated: Jul. 4, 2018 12:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A bolt of lightning struck a moving car during Sunday's storms, leaving a mom and her two children shaken.

Scroll for more content...

"I'm lucky and happy I'm here," said Dedra McClenahan, who was driving the car along Rt. 13 just east of New Athens, IL.

McClenahan said she had no idea lightning could strike a car. The bolt hit near the top of the windshield.

"Super bright, super loud," is how McClenahan described the strike. "When the lightning hit my car shut off and I just went over to the right."

McClenahan says she was taken the hospital to be checked out for tingling in her arm. Her two daughters were unhurt.

Despite myths about tires, experts say car strikes can happen and the metal around the vehicle actually offers protection to those inside.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 103°
Zionsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Dangerous Heat! Holiday Forecast!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Indiana church puts Jesus, Mary and Joseph in cage to protest ICE detentions

Image

4th of July celebrations

Image

4th of July Fun in Downtown Terre Haute

Image

A Heat advisory is in effect for the entire News 10 viewing area.

Image

Changes to the dance ordinance?

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Care With a Bear

Image

New CEO for Boys and Girls Club

Image

Clay County Food Program needs help

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system