Suspect sought after 2 workers critically wounded in elementary school shooting

Authorities are investigating a shooting that critically wounded two contract workers outside an Overland Park elemen...

Posted: Jul. 4, 2018 12:09 PM
Updated: Jul. 4, 2018 12:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Authorities are investigating a shooting that critically wounded two contract workers outside an Overland Park elementary school.

The shooting happened about 9 a.m. at Sunrise Elementary School. The school is part of the Blue Valley School District and is located in the 15800 block of Linden Street. All schools in the district have been placed on secure entrance, which means the front doors have been locked and no one is allowed in.

District spokeswoman Becky Miller says no students were on campus. Overland Park police said that no school employees were involved.

Authorities say the two contractors, both men, were on the school's playground when they were shot. They say the two men were part of a group of up to six workers in the area and that the suspect in the case was a fellow contractor who had an argument with the victims.

Multiple car-jacking attempts have been reported in connection to the suspect in the shooting, one, unsuccessfully, at a car wash near 151st Street and Metcalf Avenue and one successfully near 149th Street and Metcalf. Police say the suspect took a black, "newer model" GMC Denali.

Officers say they have found the vehicle near the scene. They say they know the identification of the suspect but do not have the person in custody.

