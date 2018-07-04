Clear
Man treated for severe injuries after firework explodes in his hands

Posted: Jul. 4, 2018 12:08 PM
Updated: Jul. 4, 2018 12:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 25-year-old man was airlifted for treatment after a firework exploded while in his hands in West Puente Valley on Monday, sheriff's officials said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the 13600 block of Homeward Street in Bassett, an unincorporated area in the San Gabriel Valley, said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lt. Rector.

Both the man's hands were injured and he may end up losing one of them, authorities said.

A photo tweeted by the sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau showed the man with both hands heavily bandaged as he was flown to the L.A. County+USC Medical Center.

Capt. Tim Murakami tweeted that the incident was a "Sad story" and a "Reminder of fireworks danger."

Neighbors told KTLA they've been hearing large fireworks detonated repeatedly over the past two weeks.

"It's getting worse," Paul Massie said. "They're getting louder and they're flying in the air. I have dry grass; I'm afraid of fires."

Massie added that the explosions have been "traumatic" for his dog, who has taken to hiding under a bed.

Authorities have not released further details on the incident.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.

