Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Woman Honors Late Twin Brother by Helping Homeless

Donna Finneran is taking to the streets to honor her late brother, all to help the homeless.Brian O'Connell, D...

Posted: Jul. 4, 2018 12:10 PM
Updated: Jul. 4, 2018 12:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Donna Finneran is taking to the streets to honor her late brother, all to help the homeless.

Scroll for more content...

Brian O'Connell, Donna's twin brother died homeless a year and a half ago and that's when Finneran decided to come up with the idea of "Brian Bags".

Officially called the Brian O'Connell Homeless Project, the bags are filled with toiletries, snacks, a first aid kit, even gift cards to fast food restaurants.

Each Brian Bag provides essentials that anyone living on the street can benefit from.

"Just last month we made a thousand Brian Bags," Finneran said from her Watertown home which is stocked with donated supplies.

Finneran said she delivers the bags almost every day of the week to the homeless in towns across the Naugatuck Valley.

"I'm trying to change how people look at the homeless," she said. "to look at the homeless in a different way, that it could be someone's brother, sister, or family member out there."

With support from her church and community, Finneran said the Brian Bag Project will continue to hit the streets.

"I'm so proud my whole town helps me to support his goal," she said.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 103°
Zionsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Dangerous Heat! Holiday Forecast!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Indiana church puts Jesus, Mary and Joseph in cage to protest ICE detentions

Image

4th of July celebrations

Image

4th of July Fun in Downtown Terre Haute

Image

A Heat advisory is in effect for the entire News 10 viewing area.

Image

Changes to the dance ordinance?

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Care With a Bear

Image

New CEO for Boys and Girls Club

Image

Clay County Food Program needs help

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system