Man calls 911 for broken AC

Residents of a Cherry Hill apartment complex are getting help after the air conditioning to half of the building went...

Posted: Jul. 4, 2018 12:11 PM
Updated: Jul. 4, 2018 12:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Residents of a Cherry Hill apartment complex are getting help after the air conditioning to half of the building went down in the middle of the heat wave. The air conditioning system in nearly all of the apartments at the Blossom Towers complex broke down Friday.

"It's 92 degrees in here right now. If you feel this, it's like, I don't even know what to call that air," said resident John Smarkola.

"It's 92 degrees in here right now. If you feel this, it's like, I don't even know what to call that air," said resident John Smarkola.

It got so unbearably hot that Smarkola had to call 911 on Sunday.

"I finally thought I will call police because I cannot figure out what to do, and people are going to die unless somebody gets some help here," he said.

The police did door checks for everyone in the building and made the apartment complex start purchasing individual air conditioning units for residents while repairs are being made to the central air system.

It could be awhile for those repairs to be made as HVAC companies around the region are busy.

The Haly Oil and Great Valley Propane company in Malvern, Pennsylvania has had phones ringing off the hook as people plead for maintenance to make sure their air conditioning units don't break down, or calling for emergency repairs. Those repairs, though, could be costly.

"If they are breaking right now, if they are low on charge and use the old refrigerant, you could be looking at hundreds of dollars, maybe a thousand," said Paul Pujol, HVAC manager for Haly Oil.

Customers could be looking at least a day's wait because most HVAC companies are booked up.

An excessive heat warning is in place until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

