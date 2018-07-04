Clear

First lady of Honduras visits detention center

Ana Rosalinda García Carías, the first lady of Honduras, discouraged citizens of her country from attempting to cross the US-Mexico border illegally and pledged to address the problems that led them to flee.

Posted: Jul. 3, 2018 7:07 PM
Updated: Jul. 3, 2018 7:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

The first lady of Honduras discouraged citizens of her country from attempting to cross the US-Mexico border illegally and pledged to address the problems that led them to flee.

"Stay in the country and let's look for solutions to support you," Ana García Carías, the wife of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández said on Monday.

García Carías made the comments after touring an immigration processing center in McAllen, Texas, with members of a Honduran government child migrant task force that she leads. The first lady has visited shelters for migrants in the US and Mexico before; this visit marked her first since the Trump administration's zero-tolerance immigration policy took effect.

Honduras -- the second-poorest country in Central America, with 60.9% of the population living in poverty -- is one of the top five countries from where undocumented immigrants enter the United States. Of 12.1 million undocumented immigrants living in the US in 2014, 400,000 were from Honduras, according to Department of Homeland Security Statistics published in 2017.

During her visit to Ursula Processing Center, she said she was able to confirm that children are no longer being separated from their parents. From the processing center, families are sent within 72 hours to detention centers in Texas, she said. Or, they are released with electronic monitors on their ankles, she said.

She said she spoke with representatives from US Customs and Border Protection about its plans for processing migrants under the Trump administration's executive order, but she did not provide details. Nor did she elaborate on what she described as a conversation about information-sharing between the US and Honduras about providing consular services for unaccompanied children.

In fiscal year 2017, 40,810 unaccompanied children were referred to the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement, 23% of whom were from Honduras.

Widespread gang violence fuels the instability and suffering. Criminals have extorted Hondurans into paying an arbitrary "war tax" for their survival. Those who can't pay often are killed. One man who entered the US from Honduras with his 3-year-old son last week described fleeing such a threat. Another woman who spoke to CNN said gang members threatened to kill her and her son if he did not join them.

García Carías said she spent time with families and unaccompanied minors from Honduras and discussed the reasons that led them to flee. Some said they wished to be reunited with relatives; some sought better economic opportunities than those available in Honduras; some said they fled violence.

García Carías said Honduras' President is committed to fighting those circumstances, and urged families to stay in the country for their children's safety.

"More jobs, more education, better infrastructure and the safety of all is a priority for the government."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 103°
Zionsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Dangerous Heat! Holiday Forecast!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annual Blueberry Festival in Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Indiana church puts Jesus, Mary and Joseph in cage to protest ICE detentions

Image

4th of July celebrations

Image

4th of July Fun in Downtown Terre Haute

Image

A Heat advisory is in effect for the entire News 10 viewing area.

Image

Changes to the dance ordinance?

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Care With a Bear

Image

New CEO for Boys and Girls Club

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system