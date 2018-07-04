Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

69-year-old man's car stolen with dog still inside

A 69-year-old man is desperate to find his beloved pug "Guido" after he was stolen, along with the man's car from a T...

Posted: Jul. 4, 2018 12:12 PM
Updated: Jul. 4, 2018 12:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 69-year-old man is desperate to find his beloved pug "Guido" after he was stolen, along with the man's car from a Tampa shopping center.

Scroll for more content...

"He is my best friend. I fell in love with him the moment I saw him seven years ago. He has not left my side since," said Donald Murray.

Murray, a retired attorney, was on a part-time job, cleaning the parking lot of a commercial center at 15499 N. Dale Mabry Highway on May 29 when the unthinkable happened.

"Guido had a spur in his paw. So, I laid him down in my truck. I was only about 50 yards away. I have done that so many times," said Murray.

Murray noticed a white male with short hair and numerous tattoos. The man said hello and continued walking to where Murray's 1997 black Dodge Stratus was parked.

The man reportedly entered the unlocked Dodge and drove off with the truck with "Guido" still inside.

Murray is warning others that what happened to him could happen to you. He says "I made a dire mistake," by leaving the keys in the car.

The vehicle was recovered the next day, abandoned in St. Pete, but Guido is still missing.

"Please, for anyone out there, who may know something, reunite me with Guido because both of us are going to die of a broken heart," says Murray. Murray describes "Guido" as a classic, all-black pug.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect and reunion of "Guido" with his owner.

Murray has this message for whoever took Guido,

"Please do the right thing, find your humanity," said Murray.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 102°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Dangerous Heat! Holiday Forecast!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Indiana church puts Jesus, Mary and Joseph in cage to protest ICE detentions

Image

4th of July celebrations

Image

4th of July Fun in Downtown Terre Haute

Image

A Heat advisory is in effect for the entire News 10 viewing area.

Image

Changes to the dance ordinance?

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Care With a Bear

Image

New CEO for Boys and Girls Club

Image

Clay County Food Program needs help

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system