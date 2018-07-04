Clear
PETA to post billboard near border comparing cow families to migrants

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals announced plans Monday to run a billboard near the U.S.-Mexico border tha...

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals announced plans Monday to run a billboard near the U.S.-Mexico border that parallels the separation of migrant families with the separation of cows at dairy farms.

PETA said it would support the billboard in San Ysidro showing a mother cow and calf next to the words, "Loving Mothers and Their Children Should Never Be Separated. Go Vegan."

San Diego County is home to three shelters for unaccompanied migrant children in El Cajon, Lemon Grove, and San Diego.

"It's cruel to separate any parent from her beloved child," said PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. "We are heartsick over the trauma that families are experiencing at the border and hope people will extend their compassion to mother cows whose calves are stolen from them on dairy farms by switching to soy and other plant-derived milks."

PETA also planned to run the billboard in Tucson, Arizona. The organization announced it had donated a shipment of soy milk to the Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas.

There was no word on when the billboard would be erected.

