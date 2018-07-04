Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Cop named godfather of baby he saved during birth

A Long Island family has chosen a police officer to be the godfather of their son almost a year after the cop saved t...

Posted: Jul. 4, 2018 11:38 AM
Updated: Jul. 4, 2018 11:38 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Long Island family has chosen a police officer to be the godfather of their son almost a year after the cop saved the newborn's life.

Scroll for more content...

In August 2017, Jane Pappalardo unexpectedly went into labor at her Mount Sinai home. The family called 911, but her husband Mike delivered baby Bryce.

According to the Suffolk County Police Department, the umbilical cord was wrapped around Bryce's neck.

That's when Officer Jon-Erik Negron stepped in. Using a plastic syringe from the kitchen, he opened the baby's airway so he could breath. In January, the family publicly thanked him and other first responders.

The Pappalardos and Negron speak weekly and now, the Suffolk County police officer is officially part of the family. He became Bryce's godfather last month at a christening in Port Jefferson.

"I'm just happy to play a role and I'm happy to always be there and always help because I know Bryce is going to grow up to do great things," Negron said in a news release from the Suffolk County Police Department.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 102°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Dangerous Heat! Holiday Forecast!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Indiana church puts Jesus, Mary and Joseph in cage to protest ICE detentions

Image

4th of July celebrations

Image

4th of July Fun in Downtown Terre Haute

Image

A Heat advisory is in effect for the entire News 10 viewing area.

Image

Changes to the dance ordinance?

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Care With a Bear

Image

New CEO for Boys and Girls Club

Image

Clay County Food Program needs help

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system