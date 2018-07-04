Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Decorated Vietnam Veteran Uses Car Wash to Bring Awareness to PTSD

If you have been down Route 59 and Stearns Road in Bartlett you've probably seen Rick Rodriguez.Rodriguez is t...

Posted: Jul. 4, 2018 11:38 AM
Updated: Jul. 4, 2018 11:38 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

If you have been down Route 59 and Stearns Road in Bartlett you've probably seen Rick Rodriguez.

Scroll for more content...

Rodriguez is the face outside Mr. Car Wash most days of the week. While he's a familiar face to the locals, some have no idea he is also one of the country's most decorated Vietnam veterans.

"This car wash has saved my life," he said. "It saved my life. I know that sound extreme, but only I can tell you how much it's done for me."

For nearly 50 years, Rodriguez has battled PTSD.

"It's the emotional part that people need to understand," he said. "It never goes away. Sometimes I have dreams where I remember every single thing like it just happened yesterday."

Rodriguez was just 19 when he went to fight in Vietnam. It was that same year, Sept. 28, 1968, that Rodriguez will never forget. Charging an enemy bunker alone, Rodriguez was credited with rescuing his wounded platoon leader and saving the lives of many members of his squad. He returned home two years later with a uniform covered in medals including two Purple Hearts, the Silver Star, two Bronze Stars and a Distinguished Service Cross, the nation's second highest honor.

"I have a hard time dealing with that because you know, I never considered myself a hero," Rodriguez said. "When you lose a brother, it's very difficult. I'm 70 now and I still feel that emotion very intense. I lost very good friends and I think they should've gotten those medals, not me."

Thirty-seven flags dot the perimeter of the car wash representing the 37 men in his company that didn't make it home.

"Those flags stand for something," Rodriguez said. "They were my brothers and they shall never be forgotten."

Most who pull in to the car wash will never know the back story on those flags or why a little side window conversation means so much to Rodriguez. He'll tell you he isn't here for the paycheck. In fact, every day Rodriguez is there he is as a volunteer. He said the good he gets out of it is worth more to him than any paycheck. It was the one thing that was able to bring him back from a dark place.

"Many vets suffer with it every single day," said Jay Garsticki, the host of Operation Fishing Freedom, a Discovery Channel show dedicated to telling the stories of U.S. Veterans.

"They think it's buried and here it rears its ugly head every now and again. That's when these veterans either decide to take their own lives or turn to drugs and alcohol to cope."

Studies have shown that simply talking and sharing their stories helps in the healing process. If you'd like to know more and support getting those vet's stories out there, check out their kickstarter campaign. The best way many of us know to honor those who gave their lives for our country is to honor and share the stories of those still here to share it.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 102°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Dangerous Heat! Holiday Forecast!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Indiana church puts Jesus, Mary and Joseph in cage to protest ICE detentions

Image

4th of July celebrations

Image

4th of July Fun in Downtown Terre Haute

Image

A Heat advisory is in effect for the entire News 10 viewing area.

Image

Changes to the dance ordinance?

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Care With a Bear

Image

New CEO for Boys and Girls Club

Image

Clay County Food Program needs help

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system