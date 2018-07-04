The iconic LeBron James banner in Cleveland is coming down

It's the end of an era. The iconic LeBron James banner will be coming down as he embarks on a new journey to the west coast, according to Sherwin-Williams.

Scroll for more content...

The banner, located across the street from Quicken Loans Arena, has become a popular destination for fans and tourists to revel in all the King's glory, but soon it will be just another empty brick wall in the city landscape. Sherwin-Williams said it "is evaluating other options" for its Global Headquarters Wall.

The banner was installed prior to the Cavs' home opener in October 2014 after James returned for a second time with the team.

For fans who want one last chance in front of the banner, you better go as soon as possible before it's taken down this week.