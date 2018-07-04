Clear

Bear spotted walking on roof of theater

A bear was spotted walking on the roof of a theater Sunday night in Gatlinburg.

Posted: Jul. 4, 2018 11:04 AM
Updated: Jul. 4, 2018 11:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A bear was spotted walking on the roof of a theater Sunday night in Gatlinburg.

A News4 employee took video of the bear hanging out on top of the Ripley's Moving Theater downtown.

The video shows a crowd forming around the theater watching the bear as it moved around.

News4 has called the theater and police to see how they ended up dealing with the bear.

