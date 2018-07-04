$9K golden chalice stolen from Catholic church

Police are investigating after a nearly $9,000 chalice was stolen from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church over the weekend.

The church is located at 2700 E. Mechanic St.

The chalice is described as being gold plated silver, approximately 8-10 inches tall, with two red stones in the base. There is a plate on the bottom that reads "Ian Michael Murphy May 19, 2012 Deus filius meis delectus."

The chalice is valued at $8,000 to $9,000 and has great sentimental value, Harrisonville police say.

If located, please call the Harrisonville Police Department at 816-380-8940.