VIDEO: Bear spotted walking on roof of Gatlinburg theater

A bear was spotted walking on the roof of a theater Sunday night in Gatlinburg.
A News4 employee took video of the bear hanging out on top of the Ripley's Moving Theater downtown.
The video shows a crowd forming around the theater watching the bear as it moved around.
News4 has called the theater and police to see how they ended up dealing with the bear.
