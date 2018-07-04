A woman is facing charges after allegedly opening numerous residents' mail in Harrisburg.
Miracle Jones, 29, is facing theft by unlawful taking for opening over 20 victims' mail.
On July 2, police on patrol began investigating mail thrown on the sidewalks of Pine Street and Front Street in Harrisburg.
Police located Jones opening numerous residents' mail in the area of South Front Street at Strawberry Alley.
When police questioned Jones as to why she was going through mail, she stated she was looking for money, according to police.
Jones was arrested and over 20 victims have been identified so far.
Officers are working with the U.S. Postal Service in this case.
Related Content
- Woman facing charges after allegedly opening over 20 victims' mail
- Stewartstown man facing charges after allegedly assaulting woman after "drinking all the beer in her fridge"
- Postal worker arrested for allegedly stealing mail, cashing checks in Yonkers
- Police: Woman stabbed victim in face with grill fork
- Two York teens facing charges after attacking, cutting victim
- Texas woman accused of mailing bombs to Obama, governor
- 90-year-old woman invents pulley system to get mail
- York man facing charges after allegedly attempting to strangle girlfriend, locking her outside in cold
- Trio facing charges after allegedly assaulting, robbing man in Lancaster County
- Woman who allegedly put infant girls in suitcase identified, charges filed