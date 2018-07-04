Clear

Brookfield Police looking for man who attempted to take photos of woman in H&M dressing room

The City of Brookfield Police Department is looking for the man who attempted to take photos of a woman inside a fitt...

Posted: Jul. 4, 2018 10:30 AM
Updated: Jul. 4, 2018 10:30 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The City of Brookfield Police Department is looking for the man who attempted to take photos of a woman inside a fitting room at Brookfield Square Mall.

Police say the incident happened at H&M inside the mall.

According to police, the man attempted to take photos of the woman by reaching over the top of the fitting room with his phone while in the fitting room next to her. He then fled the store in an unknown direction.

The woman told police she believed the man had been following her through the store prior to entering the fitting room.

Police say the suspect is an unknown white male, approximately 30 years of age. 6' tall, 200 lbs, with short brown hair, wearing a blue shirt, peach shorts, and Vans shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect or similar incidents should contact Officer Steffens of the City of Brookfield Police Department.

