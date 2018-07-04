Teen siblings start sock company to help the homeless

A pair of Bronx siblings are spreading positivity with their own line of inspirational socks.

Scroll for more content...

It's far more than a fashion statement. 12-year-old Raechel and 15-year-old Michael Chang are making it their business to let people know that they're loved.

The brother and sister have designed a line of socks with uplifting messages and colorful designs.

"We came up with the idea of socks because that's something everyone wears and it's worldwide and it's number one most requested in homeless shelters," Raechel said.

The company is called Greeting Card Socks, and was launched in February. The pairs are made by a manufacturer and priced between six and ten dollars.

Rachael and Michael sell them online or in person at events.

"We have an acronym, GCS, Greeting Card Socks, but also stands for Giving, Caring, Success," Matthew said.

For every purchase, the teens will donate a pair of socks and a greeting card to someone in need. So far, around 200 pairs of socks have been sold and thus another 200 donated.

Enter their home and you'll see where the inspiration comes from.

"We've received help over the years and we think it's important to help where we can," mom Ava says. "We have socks in the trunk, side of car door, in the console, everywhere because people love to receive them. Sometimes they're having a bad day and we'll just be passing and we'll just hand them a sock."

Raechel says the eventual goal is to spread the company beyond their Wakefield community.