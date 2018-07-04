Charges filed against councilman who police say drove through crowd of protesters

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police continues to investigate an incident that happened June 22 outside PNC Park when a vehicle was driven through a group of protesters.
Scroll for more content...
Police identified the driver as Gregory Clark Wagner, 58, of Sewickley.
Related Content
- She drove under bridge moments before collapse
- Police: Man drove stolen car to court for stolen car charge
- Portsmouth councilman faces 20 forgery- and fraud-related charges
- Pennsylvania City Councilman Arrested in Drug Bust
- I drove the Tesla Model 3 and it's not 'mainstream'
- Police: Suspect drove off Astoria pier, attempted to swim away from officers
- New charges filed against Manafort, Gates
- See right-wing speaker scuffle with crowd