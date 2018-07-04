Clear

Thousands gather in Boston for immigration rally

Despite hot temperatures, thousands gathered in Boston as part of a nationwide movement to protest President Trump's ...

Posted: Jul. 3, 2018 7:40 PM
Updated: Jul. 3, 2018 7:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Despite hot temperatures, thousands gathered in Boston as part of a nationwide movement to protest President Trump's immigration policies that have led to families being separated from each other.

Organizers say over 15,000 people participated in Boston's Families Belong Together Saturday. The demonstration called on lawmakers at the federal level to end family separation and detention, as well as called on local officials to ensure due process for detained immigrants and that local law enforcement don't serve as ICE agents.

U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey and U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III spoke in front of a large crowd on Boston's City Hall Plaza to kick off the event. Sen. Warren recounted her experience of being inside a facility in Texas.

"What I saw made me sick to my stomach. I saw cages of human beings," Warren said. "I spoke to mothers whose children have been taken from them by the U.S. government. Mothers who have been lied to. Mother's who have no idea where their children are."

