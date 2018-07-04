Clear

Mom shares reaction after bear broke into house

It was a scary situation for a mom and her infant in Barkhamsted when a bear pushed its way into her house.The...

Posted: Jul. 3, 2018 8:50 PM
Updated: Jul. 3, 2018 8:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It was a scary situation for a mom and her infant in Barkhamsted when a bear pushed its way into her house.

Scroll for more content...

The bear came from the state forest that is behind the home, went in through a sunroom and then through a set of double doors, into the house, right into the kitchen.

"All the food from the fridge had dumped down onto the floor or onto the freezer and he just took everything out, everything. There was nothing left in it," said Emily Humphrey, whose house a bear broke into earlier this week.

Photos she shared with Channel 3 show opened cabinets and food was strewn about. The photos were taken shortly after the bear made himself, or herself, at home in the kitchen.

All of this happened around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, when Humphrey was in the living room with her 5-month-old daughter. That's when she heard a bang.

"It hit the door hard and swung open so I grabbed her and went with the dogs. I ran out of the house with the dogs and went to the neighbor's," she said.

They called police and video taken by a neighbor shows the moment a bear, which was not tagged, ran away into the woods and was lost.

The home is in an area where bears are seen walking around streets and backyards on almost a daily basis.

Residents say they feel they have become too comfortable and brazen around humans and that there should be some hunting season allowed.

Humphrey and her neighbors want to be clear that they do like bears, that is why they choose to live in the woods amongst nature, but they say this problem has gotten so bad that they do think the government needs to step in and thin out the population.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 103°
Zionsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Dangerous Heat! Holiday Forecast!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annual Blueberry Festival in Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Indiana church puts Jesus, Mary and Joseph in cage to protest ICE detentions

Image

4th of July celebrations

Image

4th of July Fun in Downtown Terre Haute

Image

A Heat advisory is in effect for the entire News 10 viewing area.

Image

Changes to the dance ordinance?

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Care With a Bear

Image

New CEO for Boys and Girls Club

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system