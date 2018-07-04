Clear

Fans react to LeBron James joining Lakers

Life is good again if you are a Lakers fan finally.CBSLA's Cristy Fajardo headed to LA Live where Lakers fans ...

Posted: Jul. 3, 2018 5:55 PM
Updated: Jul. 3, 2018 5:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Life is good again if you are a Lakers fan finally.

CBSLA's Cristy Fajardo headed to LA Live where Lakers fans are talking title after Sunday's news that LeBron James agreed to a four-year, $154 million deal with the team.

"What an emotional day here because even though we know that this is Kobe's house we know that LeBron James welcome baby," said Lakers fan Christian Barry outside of Staples Center.

"Kareem, Shaq and LeBron. Come on. We will welcome you with open arms. Lakers are back," said another fan.

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti took to Twitter to send a message about King James coming to LA.

But for those without legions of followers, the celebration was at Staples Center. Mark Gilbert is new to LA and is now a newly minted Lakers fan.

"I'm beyond excited because of the fact that I've always wanted to live in the same city of my favorite player," said Gilbert.

It just got a whole lot more expensive to be a Lakers fan. Before the announcement on StubHub season tickets started at $3,500. They now start at $6,000.

