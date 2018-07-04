Clear

Why age matters in Trump's Supreme Court pick

President Trump says he plans to announce his pick to replace Justice Kennedy on July 9th. CNN's Tom Foreman discusses the importance of age of the current members of the Supreme Court.

Posted: Jul. 2, 2018 8:06 PM
Updated: Jul. 2, 2018 8:23 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

The White House on Monday announced key members of the team that will work to ensure President Donald Trump's next nominee to the Supreme Court is confirmed.

White House counsel Don McGahn, who has been eyeing the White House exits amid tensions with Trump in recent months, will oversee the "selection and overall confirmation process" for the President's second Supreme Court nominee, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Monday, signaling he will remain White House counsel for at least several more months.

Sanders also announced that her deputy Raj Shah will take leave from his role to "oversee communications, strategy and messaging coordination with Capitol Hill allies" surrounding the Supreme Court nomination. The move will put one of the administration's most important jobs in Shah's hands. But his step away from the day-to-day operations of the White House press shop could also signal the beginning of his exit from the White House, which Shah has been mulling in recent weeks.

Trump's successful confirmation of his second Supreme Court nominee in under two years could help seal his legacy among social conservatives who have been clamoring for Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement in the hopes of replacing a pivotal vote on the court with a solidly conservative replacement.

Trump is set to announce his nomination next Monday. The White House has also yet to announce who will shepherd the nominee through the Senate confirmation process, acting as the nominee's "sherpa."

Sanders also announced that Justin Clark, the director of the White House's office of public liaison, will oversee the administration's outreach to "key constituencies, coalitions, grassroots organizations and allies."

"The White House Counsel's office is overseeing a team of White House and Administration personnel from offices within the EEOB. Teams of attorneys from the White House Counsel's Office and Department of Justice are working to ensure the President has all the information he needs to choose his nominee. The Department of Justice is fully engaged to support the nomination and confirmation efforts," Sanders said in a statement Monday.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 100°
Zionsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Dangerous Heat! Holiday Forecast!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annual Blueberry Festival in Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Indiana church puts Jesus, Mary and Joseph in cage to protest ICE detentions

Image

4th of July celebrations

Image

4th of July Fun in Downtown Terre Haute

Image

A Heat advisory is in effect for the entire News 10 viewing area.

Image

Changes to the dance ordinance?

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Care With a Bear

Image

New CEO for Boys and Girls Club

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system