Clear

Boy with kidney tumor throws first pitch at minor league baseball game

While jeers from fans can come from a bad First Pitch on a normal game day at baseball fields across the nation, Harb...

Posted: Jul. 3, 2018 3:35 PM
Updated: Jul. 3, 2018 3:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

While jeers from fans can come from a bad First Pitch on a normal game day at baseball fields across the nation, Harbor Park was all positive vibes on Sunday when David Johnson took the mound.

Scroll for more content...

The 2-year-old is battling a kidney tumor and has been through seven grueling rounds of chemotherapy and 20 hours of radiation treatment at Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters.

While Johnson may be going through a lot "off the field," he embraced fully Sunday what his family has known is his passion for a while now. Baseball.

Johnson's mother says that he just cannot put down his plastic T-ball set, though he has many toys to play with.

For the Johnson family, this moment meant just as much to him as it did for the 2-year-old.

"It's amazing," said Johnson's mother. "I feel like a proud mom for him to have the opportunity to throw an actual real baseball on the field."

It hasn't been easy to cherish moments that most parents can with their son. The Johnson's explained that because of their son's condition, it is hard for him to do things that normal kids can do because of his suppressed immune system.

"I am more grateful for the tiniest things, said David Johnson's mother. "just to go outside and play, and watch him play."

The family said that even little things like going to Chuckey Cheese, McDonald's and going to a movie theatre can be harmful because of the medical issues David faces.

In recent months tubes, nurses and IV's surrounding their son constantly. They are enjoying that he is surrounded by a field, a bat and his passion for baseball.

The Johnson's will take this victory. And while David isn't fully recovered, the family moment at the park was a great experience that brought meaning and value to a family going through so much.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 103°
Zionsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Dangerous Heat! Holiday Forecast!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annual Blueberry Festival in Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Indiana church puts Jesus, Mary and Joseph in cage to protest ICE detentions

Image

4th of July celebrations

Image

4th of July Fun in Downtown Terre Haute

Image

A Heat advisory is in effect for the entire News 10 viewing area.

Image

Changes to the dance ordinance?

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Care With a Bear

Image

New CEO for Boys and Girls Club

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system