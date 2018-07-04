Mother, daughter reunited after crossing US border illegally

A 7-year-old girl was reunited with her mother Sunday afternoon At Miami International Airport after being separated from her nearly two months ago.

Buena Ventura Godinez-Martin and her 10-month old son were detained for crossing into the United States illegally. Godinez-Martin said she was trying to escape gang-violence in her country of Guatemala.

"Everything has been very difficult for me, very hard, because we came over here looking for a life that we didn't get," she said.

Just days after she was released, her husband and daughter tried crossing over into the United States. They too were detained but separated under the Trump Administration's "zero-tolerance" policy.

"Later on I was pleased that I was reunited with my son, but still very sad because my husband continues to be in the detention center," she continued. "They already told him they are going to deport him to Guatemala. If he gets deported, at least he's avoiding the difficulties of being in America because we are suffering trying to look for a life here."

The controversial policy is the common thread that brought thousands out to protest on Saturday.

President Trump signed an order to end the practice of separating families but about two thousand children have yet to be reunited with their parents.