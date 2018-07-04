Clear

Newborn baby surrendered to fire department

Posted: Jul. 3, 2018 1:50 PM
Updated: Jul. 3, 2018 1:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A young parent surrendered a newborn baby to an Indianapolis fire department Sunday evening.

The parent surrendered the baby to the Decatur Township Fire Station, the same place where a Safe Haven Baby Box will be installed.

The installation of the Baby Box at the fire department is taking longer than anticipated, but a new parent can still surrender their baby to the firefighters without fear of criminal prosecution.

"Even though the Safe Haven Baby Box is not yet installed at Decatur Township Fire Station #74, this brave parent chose to hand their newborn over to firefighters at this location knowing they could choose that option under Indiana's long-standing Safe Haven Law," Safe Haven Baby Box founder Monica Kelse said. "We want to personally thank this young parent who so bravely chose to surrender their unharmed newborn to firefighters. We know that education and awareness around the Safe Haven Laws and Safe Haven Baby Boxes save lives."

The Decatur Township Fire Station is located at 3750 S. Foltz St.

The Safe Haven Baby Box organization staffs a 24-hour hotline (1-866-99BABY1), so people can talk to trained professionals about possibly surrendering their baby. The hotline received calls Sunday regarding locations of baby boxes in the state of Indiana, according to a spokesperson.

