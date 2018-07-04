Clear

Drunk driver crashes truck into pool

A Bloomingdale-area family got the shock of their life early Sunday morning. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office...

Posted: Jul. 3, 2018 12:06 PM
Updated: Jul. 3, 2018 12:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Bloomingdale-area family got the shock of their life early Sunday morning. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports a man driving a pickup truck crashed through their brick wall and landed in their pool.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. near Erindale Drive and Culbreth Road.

Detectives say the driver is Andre Gilbert Mitchell. He stayed at the scene until deputies arrived and say say he had minor injuries.

The family talked to ABC Action News off camera. They told us Mitchell apologized to them for the damage.

Deputies arrested Mitchell on several charges including DUI and took him to the Hillsborough County Jail.

"The size of the damage shocked me," Angela Tyre said. "But the fact that it happened didn't shock me."

Tyre lives a few blocks from where the crash occurred. She and other neighbors say similar crashes occurred at least two other times in the area.

"Cars are going fast down Erindale, and don't see the stop sign until they get right up on it," she said.

ABC Action News found out that the homeowners association is responsible for the brick wall and the Bloomingdale sign. The family is responsible for their pool and yard.

Since investigators determined that Mitchell caused the crash, the hope is his insurance company will pay to fix the damage.

