Clear

Samurai sword-wielding man killed by police

A Grandview man is dead after a standoff ended with police shooting the 60-year-old as he charged them wielding a pai...

Posted: Jul. 3, 2018 12:41 PM
Updated: Jul. 3, 2018 12:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Grandview man is dead after a standoff ended with police shooting the 60-year-old as he charged them wielding a pair of swords.

Scroll for more content...

His family now blames his actions on a medical condition.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon on 148th Street, just east of Interstate 49.

Police were called to the scene on Sunday afternoon after a family member called saying they were worried about the man and wanted to make sure he was safe. The man who answered the door had two Samurai swords and rushed officers, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Officers initially fired bean bags at the man but those didn't stop him. A police officer then discharged a service weapon.

"He was carrying two swords...two Samurai swords," said Missouri Highway Patrol Sergeant Bill Lowe. "Both of the beanbags struck the individual. They were not effective."

Officers administered first aid to the suspect, who was taken to the hospital. Larry San Nicolas, 60, later died at the hospital according to police.

Family members tell KCTV5 News San Nicolas was having a manic episode as a result of an insulin imbalance.

The wife of now-dead Nicolas says he was having a particularly bad episode Sunday, throwing old records and having delusions. She says he just needed an insulin shot and she wanted police to check on him.

Neighbors described him as a kindhearted and outgoing man who loved chatting with others on the block.

"It's heartbreaking," said neighbor Heather Faudel. "He was a favorite. I'm speechless. There's no words. The whole thing is tragic."

She said she recognized the man as her neighbor after he was wounded. She described him as a familiar face in the neighborhood.

The Missouri Highway Patrol initially said an officer was injured in the altercation, but did not mention that in their recent updates on scene.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 103°
Zionsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Dangerous Heat! Holiday Forecast!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annual Blueberry Festival in Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Indiana church puts Jesus, Mary and Joseph in cage to protest ICE detentions

Image

4th of July celebrations

Image

4th of July Fun in Downtown Terre Haute

Image

A Heat advisory is in effect for the entire News 10 viewing area.

Image

Changes to the dance ordinance?

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Care With a Bear

Image

New CEO for Boys and Girls Club

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system