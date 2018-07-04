Clear

Neighbors threatened over fireworks

Residents in one Chesterfield community are upset after receiving a lengthy letter from a neighbor threatening to mak...

Posted: Jul. 3, 2018 11:32 AM
Updated: Jul. 3, 2018 11:32 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Residents in one Chesterfield community are upset after receiving a lengthy letter from a neighbor threatening to make their "lives miserable for days and months to come" if fireworks are used after 9 p.m. at any point during the week of the Fourth of July.

Scroll for more content...

According to a post on the Chesterfield Michigan Facebook page, neighbors in the Eagle's Nest subdivision received the anonymous letter.

The letter calls out one house in particular on Dove Lane, adding that last year there were very "loud and obnoxious" amounts of fireworks being blown off in the area of that home. The letter mentions that it could have been the surrounding homes, but that the exact location of the firework activity mattered little because everyone on the block would be punished.

"The explosions went to almost midnight, and I had maybe 2 hours of sleep that night," the letter read. "This is NOT your problem, however if this happens again this year, I don't care who had the party or lights the fireworks this year, I will make your and your neighbors' lives miserable for days and months to come."

The author of the letter, who mentions that he or she works a 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. shift through the week, goes as far to say that if any fireworks are blasted after 9 p.m., they will retaliate, and the entire block will suffer.

"I will take my frustrations out on the whole Dove Lane block, and I'll keep the retaliations lasting forever," the anonymous neighbor wrote. "You don't know when I'll retaliate, but it WILL happen, and it will happen over and over again. NOTHING will be ruled out in regards to how I retaliate."

A resident of the area responded to the letter on the Chesterfield Facebook page stating, "A few people in the Eagle's Newt subdivision have received a very INCRIMINATING letter by a resident apparently living off Dove Lane."

At least four residents have received the letter, according to the Facebook post.

The post went on to read, "Please share this with anyone you know living in the "Eagle's Nest" subdivision off of Cotton Road and Gratiot. What the person sent out is nothing to shrug off, these are legitimate threats from a coward hiding behind anonymity."

On Sunday, the Chesterfield Township Police Department posted on their Twitter account a link to the county's fireworks code, reminding citizens that fireworks are only allowed the day before the holiday, the day of and the day after. The code also states that Fireworks should not be used between the hours of midnight and 8 a.m.

Those who violate the code will be charged with a misdemeanor and fined up to $500.

Chesterfield police say that they are investigating after receiving calls about the letter.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 100°
Zionsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Dangerous Heat! Holiday Forecast!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annual Blueberry Festival in Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Indiana church puts Jesus, Mary and Joseph in cage to protest ICE detentions

Image

4th of July celebrations

Image

4th of July Fun in Downtown Terre Haute

Image

A Heat advisory is in effect for the entire News 10 viewing area.

Image

Changes to the dance ordinance?

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Care With a Bear

Image

New CEO for Boys and Girls Club

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system