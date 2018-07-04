Clear

American tourist dies in boat explosion

At least one American tourist is dead and ten people were injured after a tour boat exploded in the Bahamas, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Posted: Jul. 3, 2018 6:57 AM
Updated: Jul. 3, 2018 7:11 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

The explosion occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday in waters off Barraterre island in the Exuma Cays, police said in a statement.

The 40-foot chartered tour boat was carrying ten tourists and two Bahamians when an engine exploded, engulfing the vessel in flames, the statement said.

Chester Cooper, a member of parliament for Exumas and Ragged Island, identified the person who died as an American woman.

"This is a sad day for Exuma and a sad day for our American friends. We are saddened and our hearts are hurting, but we will get through this together," Cooper said in a Facebook post.

Four Americans were airlifted to a hospital in Florida, the US Coast Guard Southeast said.

Cooper said others were treated at Princess Margaret Hospital in the Bahamian capital of Nassau, including the boat's captain, who is also the owner of 4 C's Adventures tour company. He was discharged from the hospital.

The cause of the incident is under investigation by the Exuma branch of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the USCG said.

