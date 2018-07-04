Neighbor calls police on 12-year-old boy

Scroll for more content...

Ever wanted to eat your way through Italy? Yes, of course you have. Here's how you can. And here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Mexico presidential election

The third time was the charm for Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The leftist politician, known by his initials AMLO, is estimated to have received more than 53% of the vote in Mexico's presidential election. He'd run for the office twice before, but this year voters -- tired of years of violence and corruption -- decided he's their man.

Now comes the hard part:

The man who presented himself as an agent of change has to contend with President Trump's threats to pull out of NAFTA and his calls for a border wall. Lopez Obrador -- who's pushed back against the wall in a book he wrote called "Oye Trump" ("Listen Trump") -- promised to forge a new relationship with the US, rooted in "mutual respect."

He said migration should be done by choice not necessity, and promised to strengthen Mexico's "internal market" so residents aren't compelled to leave.

And he's promised to tackle Mexico's all-time high homicide rate.

(He said he would lower the salaries of top officials and promised to sell the presidential planes and turn the presidential palace into a public park.)

2. Immigration protests

People from coast-to-coast hit the streets to protest President Trump's immigration policies over the weekend. The nationwide "Families Belong Together" marches and demonstrations were aimed at ending Trump's "zero tolerance" policy on undocumented immigrants that's left more than 2,000 children separated from their parents. Here are the top moments from the protests.

3. North Korea

Doubts continue to grow that North Korea is getting rid of its nukes. New satellite images, taken by a San Francisco-based company, suggest the North is actually expanding a key ballistic missile manufacturing site in Hamhung, North Korea. That flies in the face of President Trump's declaration, after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, that the nuclear threat from the North was over. Meanwhile, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton says the US has a one-year plan for the North to denuclearize.

4. Idaho stabbings

Police say a man attacked people at a 3-year-old's birthday party in Boise, Idaho, over the weekend -- stabbing nine people, including six kids. There were initial concerns that the incident was a hate crime because the apartment complex where the party was held housed refugees. But police now say the suspect, who was charged with nine counts of aggravated battery, wanted revenge for being kicked out of the complex.

5. New laws

The month of July brings the nation a slew of new laws: The minimum wage is now $15 per hour in San Francisco. Plastic straws are banned in Seattle. You have to be at least 18 to be able to get married in Florida. Uber and Lyft drivers face tighter alcohol rules in California. And elementary school kids get more recess time in Virginia.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Lebron's a Laker

Yes, King James taking his talents to La La Land is big news, but the bigger news is that he'll be joined by meme-worthy nemesis Lance Stephenson.

Cruelest cut

Who calls the police on a kid for cutting grass? Neighbors in Cleveland do. The resulting outrage sparked an uptick in biz for the 12-year-old entrepreneur.

World Cup, part 1

What's more shocking? That teams led by superstars like Ronaldo and Messi are out, or that host Russia (the lowest-seeded team in the competition) is still in it?

World Cup, part 2

The World Cup played to packed stadiums Saturday. That's nice, says Atlanta, which just happened to have the largest soccer crowd of the day.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"We will never be the same as we were, now that Rebecca, Wendi, John, Gerald and Rob are gone."

The staff of the Capital Gazette, thanking readers in an open letter for their support after five staffers were killed in a mass shooting last week

NUMBER OF THE DAY

$12.5 billion

The value of new tariffs that Canada's slapping on US goods, in retaliation for US steel and aluminum tariffs

AND FINALLY

Bark worse than his bite

Superbolt the dog is having just a wee bit of trouble learning how to bark on command. (Click to view)