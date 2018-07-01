Clear

John Legend: Resist temptation to disengage

Singer John Legend introduced a new song during the "Families Belong Together" immigration rally in Los Angeles Saturday, urging them to resist the "temptation to just disengage" amid a seemingly endless cycle of bad news.

"You can't just talk about it or tweet about it. You've got to do something," Legend said.

A frequent critic of President Donald Trump and his policies, the singer added, "I know that opening up Twitter right now feels like it can be a horror show, so much of the news is shocking and maddening and depressing. I think some of us have a strong temptation to just disengage, but we can't. We can't do that. I can't do that. I have to do something."

Sitting at the piano, Legend performed his unreleased song "Preach," which he said "feels right for this moment."

The song started, "Every day I wake up, everything is broken. Turning off my phone just to get out of bed. Get up every evening, history's repeating. Turning off my phone 'cause it's hurting my chest. Heaven knows I'm not helpless but what can I do. Can't see the use in me crying if I'm even trying to make the change I want to see."

The main march against the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy toward undocumented immigrants was in Lafayette Square in the nation's capital, with hundreds of sister rallies taking place across the country.

