Clear

Deaf puppy rescued from hole in south Huntsville yard

Just before 12:30am Saturday rescue crews were able to pull a 7-week-old puppy named Toffee from a hole in a yard on ...

Posted: Jul. 1, 2018 7:08 AM
Updated: Jul. 1, 2018 7:08 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Just before 12:30am Saturday rescue crews were able to pull a 7-week-old puppy named Toffee from a hole in a yard on Lenlock Drive. The deaf puppy had been in the hole since 5 pm Thursday. The puppy's story captivated people around the country and the world.

Scroll for more content...

"I still can't believe she's really out and she's right here and I'm holding her," said Toffee's foster owner Karen Smith as she held close to the puppy.

"This is a miracle. There were so many people sending me texts ... I'm just so thankful to every person that came, that brought food, that brought generators and lights and, I mean, it's been an amazing outpouring of kindness and sweetness," She continued.

"There's no feeling like it. I still can't believe it," added Smith.

The rescue happened in part thanks to volunteers from the Paint Rock Fire Department. Chief Finis Johnson saw the story on WHNT News 19 and called the newsroom to ask how they could help. The team used a snare to get out the puppy.

"I'm an animal lover. It's good to know we can come out to help folks," said Johnson.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Dangerously hot!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Colin Hill with Rex

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex win 5th straight

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Racing at the Action Track

Image

Local Girl Scout receives top award

Image

Movie with local ties premiers in Terre Haute

Image

CBD Oil law goes into effect

Image

Driver charged for taking police on a chase

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system

Image

Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant