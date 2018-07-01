Clear

It's A Baby Boom! 48 Babies Delivered In 41 Hours At Baylor

The nursery at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center – Fort Worth has never been as full as it has in the ...

Posted: Jul. 1, 2018 7:09 AM
Updated: Jul. 1, 2018 7:09 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The nursery at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center – Fort Worth has never been as full as it has in the last 41 hours. And, the halls have never been so busy.

Scroll for more content...

Since June 26, 48 babies were born in less than 2 days. That's an average of more than one baby an hour. And, there's definitely a lively discussion here about why.

"There's always talk about full moon, we definitely had a big full moon this week," OB-GYN Dr. Jamie Erwin said. "Maybe there is something to that as well, maybe not. But it's always a busy time of the year."

It is a busy time indeed. According to Texas state records, most babies are born in the months of July, August and September.

Nursing director Michelle Stemley's phone blew up with messages on Wednesday.

"People were asking about staffing," she recalled. "I was like, 'what's going on?' "

But, she said the hospital was prepared. Extra staff was called in; pizza ordered and even after 48 babies in a short span of time, they are ready for more. "We are trained for this," she said.

Two-day old Isaiah Johnson is one of the 48 babies born this week.

After an 18-hour labor, his mom Lamenshaney Harris described the moment when she held him.

"It was a tearful moment but it was joyful," she said. "I had a rush of joy."

By the way, Isaiah was the most popular name among the group of 48 babies.

Harris said she had no idea about the baby boom at the hospital.

"I didn't even know, the staff was so calm," she said. Baby boom or not, these new parents are thrilled to be part of the record. And, like any new parent they can't get enough of the sweet faces.

"Motherhood is really life changing, you never know it until the baby is born," Harris said.

In case you're wondering the month with the least babies born is February.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Dangerously hot!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Colin Hill with Rex

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex win 5th straight

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Racing at the Action Track

Image

Local Girl Scout receives top award

Image

Movie with local ties premiers in Terre Haute

Image

CBD Oil law goes into effect

Image

Driver charged for taking police on a chase

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system

Image

Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant