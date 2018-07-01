Clear

Indianapolis mother warns parents after her baby chokes to death on a balloon

An Indianapolis mother whose baby died after choking on a balloon wants to warn other parents about the danger....

Posted: Jul. 1, 2018 7:10 AM
Updated: Jul. 1, 2018 7:10 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An Indianapolis mother whose baby died after choking on a balloon wants to warn other parents about the danger.

Scroll for more content...

"I would've never had them in my house. It's not worth it," said Katie Chamberlain.

Chamberlain and her four boys had been filling up water balloons outside their east side home on a warm day in May when somehow one stray balloon was brought inside.

"It was just so fast. I couldn't even get to him fast enough before the balloon was gone and he couldn't breathe anymore," Chamberlain said.

Just a few steps away, she rushed to give 9-month-old Justin CPR.

"As soon as I was there he was already turning blue," Chamberlain said.

But it was too late.

Doctors at IU Health say balloons are one of most deadly choking hazards for children.

"Out of our choking accidents worldwide, or nationwide, the most common object is a balloon to result in a fatal accident," said Dr. Edgar Petras, IU Health Emergency Medicine Pediatric Specialist.

According to fisher-price.com, children can choke on balloons when they breathe them in when trying to blow up the balloon, or when they chew on deflated balloons or scraps of popped balloons.

To prevent young children from choking on balloons:

Use mylar instead of latex balloons

If you use latex balloons, store them out of reach of children; don't let children blow them up; and throw out deflated balloons and pieces of popped balloons

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Dangerously hot!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Colin Hill with Rex

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex win 5th straight

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Racing at the Action Track

Image

Local Girl Scout receives top award

Image

Movie with local ties premiers in Terre Haute

Image

CBD Oil law goes into effect

Image

Driver charged for taking police on a chase

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system

Image

Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant